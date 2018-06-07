FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 7, 2018 / 11:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Tabcorp in talks to exit underperforming Sun Bets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia’s Tabcorp Holdings Ltd (TAH.AX) said it is in discussion with with News UK to exit underperforming wagering and gaming joint venture Sun Bets.

The horse-race gambling house had announced a strategic review of the business last year following challenging trading conditions.

The Sun Bets unit had recorded a core earnings loss of A$22.5 million ($17.1 million) in the first half.

    Melbourne-based Tabcorp has started consultation with Sun Bets employees regarding the proposal, it said in a statement.

    “Discussions remain ongoing and an agreement has not been reached at this stage,” Tabcorp said in a statement.

    The firm reported a larger-than-expected dip in half-yearly profit in February as it struggled with online competition, triggering its biggest daily share price fall in five years.

    Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.