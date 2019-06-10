Business News
June 10, 2019 / 11:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Salesforce to buy big data firm Tableau Software for $15.3 billion

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc said on Monday it would buy big data company Tableau Software for $15.3 billion in an all-stock deal, marking the biggest acquisition in the company’s history.

Tableau shareholders will get 1.103 Salesforce shares, valuing the offer at $177.88 per share, which represents a premium of 42% to Tableau’s Friday closing price.

Shares of Tableau jumped 35% to $169.50, while those of Salesforce slipped 3% to $156.43 in premarket trading.

Salesforce said the deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter, is likely to increase its 2020 revenue by up to $400 million.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the financial adviser to Salesforce and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC advised Tableau.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
