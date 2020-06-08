Deals
Munich Re's Ergo to take stake in China's Taishan insurance

MUNICH (Reuters) - Munich Re’s (MUVGn.DE) Ergo unit is entering China’s property and casualty insurance market with a 24.9% stake in Taishan Property & Casualty Insurance Co through a capital increase, the German insurance company said on Monday.

The investment rounds out the German insurer’s portfolio in the world’s second-largest economy.

“We could imagine increasing our stake in the future,” ERGO China chief executive Juergen Schmitz told Reuters.

