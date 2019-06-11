Taiwan detects invasive fall armyworm pest in corn crop

BEIJING (Reuters) - Taiwan is bracing for smaller crops of wheat, corn and rice, said an official late on Monday, after reporting its first sighting of the invasive fall armyworm pest in a corn field.

FILE PHOTO: A farmer shows a corn shoot infested with fall armyworm at his farm in Narayangaon village in the western state of Maharashtra, India, December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Rajendra Jadhav

The fall armyworm, which has spread rapidly across Asia in recent months, was found in Miaoli county on the island’s northwest coast on Saturday, said the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine (BAPHIQ) in a statement online.

The bureau is also investigating reports that the pest may have reached Yilan county and Chiayi county in the northeast and southwest of the island, respectively.

The news comes as the pest continues to invade neighboring China, reaching 18 provinces and regions since the start of the year, and threatening to soon arrive in the mainland’s key grain regions in the north.

Armyworms, which feast in large numbers on the leaves and stems of many plant species, can infest and damage hundreds of hectares of crops overnight.

The pest may cut Taiwan’s yield of wheat, corn, sorghum and rice crops by 20% to 30% and affect 45% of the planted area of the crops, Feng Hai-tung, head of BAPHIQ, told reporters, according to a report late Monday by official news agency CNA.

Taiwan produces small amounts of wheat and corn, relying heavily on imports, and produces most of the rice it consumes.

The affected crops will be destroyed to prevent the spread of the worm, said the BAPHIQ statement, and the bureau has issued a list of 11 pesticides to be used to tackle the pest.

The government has also set up 500 pheromone traps across the island to reduce the fall armyworm numbers and strengthened border quarantine measures and inspections.

If the insect arrives in large numbers, it could severely damage sweet corn and rice fields on Taiwan, and sorghum and wheat fields on Kinmen island as well, causing an annual loss of up to NT$3.5 billion ($112 million), said the CNA report, citing the Council of Agriculture.

It is imperative to rid the island of the armyworm, “because it could create much more trouble than avian flu,” said Council of Agriculture Deputy Minister Huang Chin-cheng.

($1 = 31.3870 Taiwan dollars)