TAIPEI (Reuters) - Bitcoin trading should be added into Taiwan’s notification system for money laundering prevention law, Taiwan central bank governor Perng Fai-nan said on Wednesday.

Taiwan's central bank governor Perng Fai-nan attends the 44th annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Hanoi May 6, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

Perng made the remarks while addressing questions from lawmakers in the legislature.