Taiwan appoints new central bank governor

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s government has appointed Yang Chin-long, deputy governor of the island’s central bank, as its next governor, a government official said on Thursday.

Yang will replace Perng Fai-nan at the helm when the 79-year-old financial veteran retires this month. The news confirmed a source-based Reuters report on Saturday that Yang would take on the position.

Perng, the central bank’s governor for 20 years, will become a central bank adviser when his term expires, the sources told Reuters.

Yang was born in 1953. The 64-year-old holds a doctorate degree from the Institute of Economic Research at the University of Birmingham.

Before becoming the central bank’s vice governor, Yang was director of the bank’s London representative office.