Taiwan president says China is aiming to use pressure to affect elections

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday China was exerting pressure on the island in an attempt to influence its politics, including upcoming local elections.

“China’s pressure towards Taiwan will not stop ahead of the elections,” Tsai said in a statement, adding that Beijing was attempting to affect the election results.

Self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing considers a wayward province of “one China”, is set to hold mayoral and magisterial elections in late November.

Democratic Taiwan vowed on Tuesday to fight China’s “increasingly out of control” behavior after Taipei lost another ally to Beijing when El Salvador switched allegiances to China.