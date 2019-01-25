China urges U.S. to abide by 'one China' after warships sail through strait

FILE PHOTO - Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's Foreign Ministry, speaks at a regular news conference in Beijing, China, January 6, 2016. China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that Beijing did not have advance knowledge of North Korea's test of a miniaturized hydrogen nuclear device, adding that it firmly opposes Pyongyang's action. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry on Friday urged the United States to abide by its “one China” principle, after Washington sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, the first such operation this year.

The U.S. naval maneuver risked further heightening tensions with China, which considers Taiwan its own and has not ruled out using force to bring the self-ruled island under its control.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks at a regular briefing, adding that China closely followed the U.S. warships’ passage through the Strait.