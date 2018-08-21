Taiwan set to lose its third diplomatic ally this year: source

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan is set to lose its third diplomatic ally this year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, amid pressure from China on the remaining nations with diplomatic ties with the island to cut them.

The source, who declined to be identified as he was not authorized to speak to the media, did not name the country. Eighteen countries currently have diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

China claims Taiwan as its territory, and says the democratic island has no right to formal ties with any country.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is due to hold a press conference before 0200 GMT.