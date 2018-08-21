FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 21, 2018 / 1:50 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Taiwan set to lose its third diplomatic ally this year: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan is set to lose its third diplomatic ally this year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, amid pressure from China on the remaining nations with diplomatic ties with the island to cut them.

The source, who declined to be identified as he was not authorized to speak to the media, did not name the country. Eighteen countries currently have diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

China claims Taiwan as its territory, and says the democratic island has no right to formal ties with any country.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is due to hold a press conference before 0200 GMT.

Reporting By Jessica Macy Yu; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.