Taiwan November exports seen rebounding, inflation at highest in five months: Reuters poll

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s exports are likely to have rebounded in November after two months of falls, according to a median forecast of 12 analysts polled by Reuters.

Taiwan is one of Asia’s major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide.

Inflation was forecast to be 0.68% in November, the highest in five months.

Taiwan’s economic outlook has improved on recovering global demand for electronics and as some manufacturers move factories in China back to Taiwan to avoid higher U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made goods. Last week, the government slightly raised its 2019 GDP forecast to 2.64% from 2.46%.