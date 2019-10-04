Taiwan September exports seen rising for second month, inflation quickens: Reuters poll

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s exports likely grew 1% in September from a year earlier, logging a second straight month of growth, according to a median forecast of 13 analysts polled by Reuters.
The trade-reliant economy’s exports unexpectedly gained in August, as strong demand for smartphones countered the effects of a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.
Taiwan is one of Asia’s major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide.
The island’s annual inflation rate likely accelerated to 0.53% in September from 0.43% in the previous month, the poll showed.
