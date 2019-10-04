Taiwan September exports seen rising for second month, inflation quickens: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: A man rides a motorbike near Kaohsiung Port, Taiwan August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s exports likely grew 1% in September from a year earlier, logging a second straight month of growth, according to a median forecast of 13 analysts polled by Reuters.

The trade-reliant economy’s exports unexpectedly gained in August, as strong demand for smartphones countered the effects of a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

Taiwan is one of Asia’s major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide.

The island’s annual inflation rate likely accelerated to 0.53% in September from 0.43% in the previous month, the poll showed.