Taiwan's March exports seen falling for fifth month; inflation quickens: Reuters poll

A container is lifted at Keelung port, northern Taiwan, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s exports are expected to have contracted 8.3 percent in March from a year earlier, logging a fifth consecutive month of decline, according to the median forecast of 12 analysts polled by Reuters.

Taiwan’s February exports suffered their steepest fall in nearly three years, declining 8.8 percent from a year earlier at a much faster pace than expected.

Taiwan is one of Asia’s major exporters, especially of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide.

Taiwan’s annual inflation rate in March is seen at 0.65 percent, compared with 0.23 percent in February, the poll showed.