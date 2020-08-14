Business News
Taiwan lowers 2020 GDP forecast again on pandemic impact

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s economy is expected to grow 1.56% in 2020, the statistics agency said on Friday, downgrading a previous forecast of 1.67% predicted in May due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but saw a strong rebound next year.

Second-quarter annual GDP growth was revised slightly higher to a 0.58% contraction from a preliminary 0.73% decline, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said.

For 2021, the statistics office said it saw GDP growing a strong 3.92%.

