Business News
April 17, 2020 / 4:01 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Taiwan export orders seen dropping faster in March as pandemic hits tech demand: Reuters poll

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at Keelung port, northern Taiwan, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s export orders likely fell for a third straight month in March and at a much faster pace, a Reuters poll showed, as the coronavirus pandemic hurts global demand for electronics which are pivotal to the island’s export-reliant economy.

The median forecast from the poll of 12 economists was for export orders to contract 10.15% from last year. Forecasts widely ranged from a decline of 2% to 20%.

February orders slipped 0.8% but at a far slower pace than January’s 12.8% decline, amid worries that the coronavirus outbreak would hurt the global economy and dent demand for consumer electronics.

Taiwan’s export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia’s exports and hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below