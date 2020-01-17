Taiwan December export orders seen rebounding after 13 months: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at Keelung port, northern Taiwan, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s export orders in December likely rose for the first time in 14 months, a Reuters poll showed, amid signs of a rebound in demand for electronic gadgets and fading concerns over the protracted U.S.-China trade spat.

The median forecast from the poll of 13 economists was for export orders to edge up 0.1% from last year, ending a losing streak since November 2018. Forecasts widely ranged from a decline of 4.5% to a growth of 1.7%.

Orders in November fell by a worse-than-expected 6.6%, with the government blaming weak market demand and disruption from the trade war despite signs of a pick-up in global demand for electronics.

Taiwan’s export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia’s exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.