Taiwan export order growth to slow slightly in November: Reuters poll

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s export orders in November likely rose for a 16th straight month but at a slower pace than the previous month, a positive sign for the island’s technology manufacturers, a Reuters poll showed.

Export orders in November were expected to expand 8.10 percent from a year earlier, according to the median forecast of 13 analysts in the poll. That compared with a 9.2 percent growth pace in October and 6.9 percent in September.

Taiwan’s manufacturers are a crucial part of the global technology supply chain and its export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia’s exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.