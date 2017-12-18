FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Big Story 10
December 18, 2017 / 9:05 AM / a day ago

Taiwan export order growth to slow slightly in November: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s export orders in November likely rose for a 16th straight month but at a slower pace than the previous month, a positive sign for the island’s technology manufacturers, a Reuters poll showed.

Export orders in November were expected to expand 8.10 percent from a year earlier, according to the median forecast of 13 analysts in the poll. That compared with a 9.2 percent growth pace in October and 6.9 percent in September.

Taiwan’s manufacturers are a crucial part of the global technology supply chain and its export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia’s exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Writing by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.