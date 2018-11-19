Taiwan October export orders' growth seen rising slightly: Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO - A boat sails inside Keelung port, northern Taiwan, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s export orders in October increased at slightly faster pace than in the previous month, a Reuters poll showed.

Export orders last month were expected to have risen 4.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the median of forecasts from 14 analysts in the poll. September saw a 4.2 percent annual increase.

Growth forecasts ranged between 2.50 percent and 8.4 percent.

Taiwan’s export orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia’s exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

This year, changes in orders on an annual basis have varied widely. In May, they increased 11.7 percent from a year earlier, and in June they contracted 0.1 percent.