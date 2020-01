FILE PHOTO: Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen smiles as she arrives to cast her vote at a polling station during general elections in New Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is set to win re-election on Saturday, with figures from the election commission showing her leading her main opponent by more than two million votes with more than 86% of votes counted.

Tsai is expected to hold a news conference in Taipei shortly.