Kuomintang party's presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu admits defeat in presidential election in Kaohsiung, Taiwan January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (Reuters) - Taiwan opposition candidate Han Kuo-yu conceded defeat on Saturday in the island’s presidential election, offering his congratulations to President Tsai Ing-wen for winning re-election.

Han made the comments to supporters in the southern city of Kaohsiung, where he is mayor.