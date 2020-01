Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen waves as she arrives to cast her vote at a polling station during general elections in New Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday that she hopes China understands that democratic Taiwan will not concede to threats and intimidation and that the island will decide its own future.

Tsai made the comments after winning re-election by a landslide.