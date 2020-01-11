U.S. applauds Taiwan president re-election: Pompeo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces new sanctions on Iran in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday said the United States congratulated Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on her re-election and lauded her for seeking stability with China “in the face of unrelenting pressure.”

In a statement that could anger Beijing, which views Taiwan as part of China, Pompeo said that Taiwan’s democratic system, free market economy and civil society, made it “a model for the Indo-Pacific region and a force for good in the world.”