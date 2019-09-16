World News
In a surprise move, Foxconn's Gou drops Taiwan's presidential bid

FILE PHOTO: Foxconn Technology Group founder and chairman, Terry Gou, speaks during a news conference after his trip to the U.S., in Taipei, Taiwan May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Terry Gou, founder of Apple supplier Foxconn (2317.TW), said on Monday he will not contest in Taiwan’s 2020 presidential election, in a surprise move amid rising tension with China.

Gou, Taiwan’s richest person with a net worth of $7.6 billion according to Forbes, said in a statement late on Monday that he would not join the already competitive race, after losing the presidential nomination from the opposition, China-friendly Kuomintang party in mid-July.

Self-ruled Taiwan is set to hold presidential and legislative elections in January amid a delicate time with its giant neighbor China, which considers the island its own and has been ramping up pressure to squeeze Taiwan’s space.

Reporting By Yimou Lee

