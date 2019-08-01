Taipei mayor to form political party in challenge to Taiwan president's re-election

FILE PHOTO: Ko Wen-je, Taipei mayor who is seeking for a re-election, speaks during televised policy debate in Taipei, Taiwan November 10, 2018. Public Television Service/Pool via REUTERS

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The mayor of Taipei said on Thursday he will form a political party to run in Taiwan’s 2020 elections, a move that could complicate President Tsai Ing-wen’s re-election and shake up the political landscape amid heightened tension with China.

Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je said he will set up the Taiwanese People’s Party in a bid to run in the island’s legislative elections in January but has not officially declared his intentions on whether to run in the presidential race.

The self-ruled island is also set to hold its presidential election in January at a time of precarious relations with China, which considers it a wayward province and has never ruled out the use of force to bring it under Beijing’s control.