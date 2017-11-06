Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical offers 2018 jet fuel, diesel term: tender

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp has offered 2.1 million barrels of jet fuel and diesel for 2018 term contracts, tender documents showed on Monday.

The company has offered four cargoes of 300,000 barrels each for delivery over Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2018, the documents showed.

It has also offered three cargoes of 300,000 barrels each of 10 parts per million sulfur diesel for delivery in the second, third and fourth quarters of next year.

Both tenders close on Nov. 9, with bids to remain valid until Nov. 24.