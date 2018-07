SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Taiwanese oil refiner Formosa Petrochemical Corp has bought a U.S. crude oil cargo for the first time to replace Middle East crude, the company spokesman said on Monday.

The company bought 1 million barrels of U.S. Mars crude to be delivered between the second-half of September and the second-half of October as its price was competitive with those of Middle East oil, Formosa’s spokesman KY Lin told Reuters.