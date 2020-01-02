World News
January 2, 2020 / 2:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Taiwan top military official missing after helicopter made emergency landing

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s top military official is missing after a helicopter made an emergency landing in northern Taiwan, the island’s defense ministry said on Thursday.

The defense ministry said a rescue mission was underway for the 13 people on board the black hawk helicopter, which includes the Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, the island’s chief of the general staff.

There people were still missing, including Shen, while several people were found alive, the ministry said, adding that a team has been dispatched for the rescue mission.

The crash came a week before a key election on Jan. 11, when the democratic island is set to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.

Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below