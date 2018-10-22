FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 3:47 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Taiwan's CPC inks first U.S. term crude purchase deal: official

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Taiwanese state oil refiner CPC Corp has signed its first ever deal to buy U.S. crude for delivery next year, a company official said on Monday.

CPC awarded a tender to a U.S. trading company and it will receive 2 million barrels of U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland crude every month between February and June, he said.

The cargoes will be priced at a differential to a formula comprising the Argus WTI Houston crude price assessment, Brent swaps and dated to front-line swaps (DFL), the official said.

The DFL is a monthly cash settled swap based on the difference between the Platts daily assessment price for Dated Brent and the daily settlement price for the Brent front-month, or first line, futures contract.

Reporting by Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

