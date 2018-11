Taiwanese premier William Lai speaks during a cabinet transition ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan Premier William Lai said on Saturday he had offered his resignation to the president, after the ruling Democratic Progressive Party was trounced in mayoral elections.

“The election results showed that people are not satisfied. For this, I feel sorry, and have offered my resignation to President Tsai Ing-wen to accept political responsibility,” he wrote in a statement on his Facebook page.