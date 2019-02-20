World News
Taiwan says will not accept any deal that destroys democracy

FILE PHOTO - Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen visits the 6th Army Command, ahead of Lunar New Year, in Taoyuan, Taiwan January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan will not accept any deal that destroys its sovereignty and democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday after the island’s opposition KMT party said it could sign a peace deal with China if it wins a presidential election next year.

Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) party suffered stinging losses to the China-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) in mayoral and local elections in November.

Self-governed Taiwan is China’s most sensitive issue and is claimed by Beijing as its sacred territory.

