New quake shakes Taiwan's Hualien

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan was hit by an earthquake of 5.7 magnitude on the eastern coast of the island, the government said late on Wednesday night.

The government said the earthquake took place late on Wednesday near Hualien, the same area as a strong quake on Tuesday and where recovery efforts are still ongoing.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was 21 km northeast of the city at a depth of 11 km.

At least seven people were killed and 67 were still missing from the earthquake in the popular tourist city of Hualien as of late Wednesday, the government said in a statement.