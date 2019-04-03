Taiwan rattled by 5.6 magnitude quake, no immediate reports of damage: weather bureau

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan’s southeastern county of Taitung on Wednesday, the island’s weather bureau said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

A Reuters witness said the quake shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. The quake had a depth of 10 km (6 miles) but no other details were immediately available.

Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China considers its own, lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, and some Taiwanese remain scarred by a 7.6 magnitude quake that killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.