Factbox: Taiwan's worst train accidents

(Reuters) - An express train in Taiwan derailed on Friday, killing at least 48 passengers in one of island’s worst railway accidents.

Members of the Tzu Chi Foundation take part in a prayer as rescuers transfer bodies at Xincheng railway station after a train derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Annabelle Chih

Following is a list of Taiwan’s deadliest train crashes:

Oct 21, 2018 - A train speeding through a curve derailed, resulting in the death of 18 passengers and 215 injuries.

Nov 15, 1991 - A collision between two trains resulted in 30 deaths and 112 injuries.

Dec 20, 1990 - A train and a tour bus collided, killing 25 passengers on the bus.

March 8, 1981 - A train hit a truck near Hsinchu on a level crossing, killing the truck driver and 30 passengers on the train.

May 30, 1976 - A head-on collision near Tanwen resulted in 29 deaths and 141 injuries.

May 11, 1973 - A collision between two trains resulted in the deaths of 12 people, and 40 injuries.

Dec 9, 1957 - A train derailed and overturned, killing 18 people and injuring 116.

May 28, 1948 - A train caught fire on a bridge, resulting in 21 confirmed deaths and 43 presumed deaths.