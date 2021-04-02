Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Emerging Markets

U.S. trying to determine if any Americans affected in Taiwan train crash - State Department

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States expressed condolences for victims of a train crash in Taiwan on Friday and said it was working to determine whether any Americans were affected, the State Department said.

A Taiwan express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel on Friday after hitting a truck that had slid down a bank onto the track, killing at least 50 passengers and injuring 146 in the island’s worst rail disaster in seven decades.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese

