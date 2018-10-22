FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 2:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Taiwan's defense ministry says two U.S. warships traveled along the Taiwan Strait

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The United States sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Monday, in a move that could anger Beijing amid heightening U.S. tensions with China.

The ministry said it was in full control of the situation during the U.S. warships’ route through the Taiwan Strait, the self-ruled island’s defense ministry said in a statement. The U.S. navy conducted a similar mission in July.

Last week, Reuters reported that the United States was considering a new operation to send warships through, aimed at ensuring free passage through the strategic waterway.

China views Taiwan as a wayward province and has been ramping up pressure to assert its sovereignty over the island.

Reporting by Yimou Lee in Taipei; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee and John Stonestreet

