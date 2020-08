FILE PHOTO: U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar listens during a roundtable discussion on "America's seniors" hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar will lead a delegation to Taiwan in the coming days, the highest level visit by a U.S. Cabinet official since 1979, the department said on Tuesday.

Secretary Azar will meet with senior Taiwan counterparts, COVID-19 responders and experts on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump, HHS said in a statement.