U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar is seen on a screen as he speaks during a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Monday that his visit to Taiwan represented an acknowledgment of deep mutual friendship and partnership.

Azar told reporters in Taipei that Taiwan had been a model of transparent, collaborative public health information-sharing.