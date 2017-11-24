Taiwan's CPC buys U.S. crude for Jan-Feb delivery, skips African oil

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Taiwanese refiner CPC Corp [MOEATA.UL] has bought 4 million barrels of U.S. crude via tender for January-February delivery, skipping African oil, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Occidental and Unipec sold 2 million barrels each of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland crude to CPC, they said.

This would be CPC’s second purchase of U.S. crude in two months and replaces Angolan crude which the refiner typically buys.

The supplies are part of a large influx of U.S. crude heading to Asia after WTI prices fell to their lowest level against Brent in years.