FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian speaks at a news conference in Beijing, China April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had lodged “solemn representations” with the United States to complain about a planned U.S. sale of advanced torpedoes to Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

China firmly opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing in Beijing.