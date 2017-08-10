FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
Iran dismisses Tajik civil war claims as attempt to damage ties
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 10, 2017 / 7:10 AM / in 2 days

Iran dismisses Tajik civil war claims as attempt to damage ties

2 Min Read

DUSHANBE (Reuters) - Iran denied on Thursday accusations of involvement in Tajikistan's civil war in the 1990s, labeling the claims an attempt to damage bilateral ties.

In a documentary aired by state television on Wednesday, three Tajiks said that, following training in Iran, they had killed politicians and other prominent figures inside Tajikistan during the 1992-97 war and attacked a Russian military base there.

The Iranian embassy in Tajikistan said the accusations were unfounded.

"The airing of such biased films... shows that certain circles do not want to see... stronger friendship between the two countries," it said in a statement.

Tehran acted as one of the mediators in talks to end the war, which pitted government forces against an Islamist-led armed opposition.

But ties between the two nations, both Persian-speaking and predominantly Muslim, have been strained since a leader of a banned Tajik Islamist party attended a conference in Tehran in December 2015, which angered the government in Dushanbe.

President Imomali Rakhmon's government banned the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT) and jailed some of its leaders and activists, after accusing it of being behind a coup attempt in 2015.

IRPT leader Muhiddin Kabiri attended the Tehran conference after fleeing Tajikistan and being put on a wanted list by Dushanbe.

Reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.