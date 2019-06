A still image, taken from a video footage and released by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on May 20, 2019, shows relatives of inmates reacting after reports about deadly riots inside a prison in the city of Vakhdat, Tajikistan. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/ via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a prison riot in Tajikistan last month in which 32 people were killed, the militant group’s online publication said on Thursday.

Islamic State said in its weekly Al-Nabaa newspaper that the “attackers are of the caliphate soldiers”. It did not provide evidence to support its claim.