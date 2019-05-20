Three Tajik prison guards killed in riot

DUSHANBE (Reuters) - Rioting prisoners have killed three guards in a high-security facility in Tajikistan which houses people convicted of religious extremism, including Islamic State militants, the Central Asian nation’s Justice Ministry said on Monday.

One state security source told Reuters that 29 inmates have been killed in the prison in the city of Vakhdat, 10 km (six miles) east of the capital Dushanbe.

Islamic State, which at one point controlled large swathes of land in Syria and Iraq but has now lost its strongholds, claimed responsibility for another Tajik prison riot last November, which followed a deadly attack by its followers on Western tourists in July 2018.