Tajikistan says four tourists killed by car, could be terrorist act

DUSHANBE (Reuters) - Four foreign cyclists have been killed by a hit-and-run driver in Tajikistan in what may have been a terrorist act, the Central Asian nation’s interior minister said on Monday.

The tourists, from the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, were killed on Sunday. Three more, from Switzerland, the Netherlands and France, were injured - one of them also had a stab wound.

“We are looking into all versions - accident, robbery... including a terrorist act,” Ramazon Rakhimzoda told a briefing.

He said police had detained one suspect and killed another one who resisted arrest. Three more remained at large, including the owner of the car, which police believe hit the tourists as they cycled in a rural area 90 km (55 miles) southeast of the capital, Dushanbe.