Tajikistan says four tourists killed by car in possible terrorist act

DUSHANBE (Reuters) - Four foreign cyclists have been killed by a hit-and-run driver in Tajikistan in what may have been a terrorist act, the Central Asian nation’s interior minister said on Monday.

The tourists, from the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, were killed on Sunday. Three more, from Switzerland, the Netherlands and France, were injured - and one of them also had a stab wound.

“We are looking into all versions - accident, robbery ... including a terrorist act,” Ramazon Rakhimzoda, interior minister of the former Soviet republic, told a briefing.

He said police had detained one suspect and killed another one who resisted arrest. Three more remained at large, including the owner of the car, which police believe hit the tourists as they were cycling through a rural area 90 km (55 miles) southeast of the capital Dushanbe.

The U.S. Embassy in the country of nine million people said it could not name the U.S. victims due to privacy concerns, but indicated that it also considered the incident to be an intentional attack.

“We strongly condemn the cruelty of the attackers and recognize that they in no way represent the kindness and hospitality of the Tajik people,” it said in a statement.

The government of Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon fought Islamist guerrillas in a 1992-1997 civil war which claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Some Tajik Islamists then joined a coalition government but in 2015 the state outlawed their political party, accusing its leaders of being behind a failed coup, a charge they deny.

Thousands of people from the predominantly Muslim region have joined Islamic State and several men were detained last year over a bombing of the metro in Russia’s St Petersburg, and over truck attacks in New York and Stockholm.