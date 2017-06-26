FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's trade minister: Takata bankruptcy filing was unavoidable
June 26, 2017 / 2:24 AM / 2 months ago

Japan's trade minister: Takata bankruptcy filing was unavoidable

1 Min Read

Japan's Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko attends the 3rd Inter-sessional Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam May 22, 2017.Kham

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Monday that Takata Corp's 7312.T filing for bankruptcy was unavoidable given the severity of its product recalls.

Seko, speaking to reporters, said he asked ministry officials to devise a scheme to provide 100 percent loan guarantees to small businesses that may be affected by Takata's bankruptcy.

Seko also said he wanted to closely monitor liquidity and funding conditions for small companies that dealt with Takata.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

