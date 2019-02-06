Take-Two shares sink as forecasts fall short

(Reuters) - Videogame publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc disappointed investors on Wednesday with its forecasts for fourth quarter and full-year adjusted revenue, sending its shares down as much as 10 percent.

Faced with rising competition from battle-royale games such as “Fortnite”, the gaming house said its western adventure blockbuster “Red Dead Redemption 2” had sold strongly, getting 23 million in sales, up from 17 million a quarter earlier.

But while it raised the top end of its range for full-year adjusted revenue to $2.94 billion, that was still below analysts’ average estimate of $2.98 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

For the fourth quarter, it forecast adjusted revenue in the range of $450 to $500 million, well below analysts’ estimates of $601 million.

Rival Electronic Arts cut its yearly revenue outlook earlier this week after its newest “Battlefield” title sold about a million fewer units than expected, amid growing competition.

The rise of online, free-to-play games with engaging formats are challenging the dominance of traditional game publishers like EA, Activision Blizzard and Take-Two.

The battle royale format in multi-player gaming, which allows dozens of players to battle each other to the death until the last survivor, became wildly popular in 2018 thanks to “PUBG” and Epic Games’ “Fortnite,” two games which are also credited with introducing newer audiences to gaming.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported revenue of $1.57 billion for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.50 billion.