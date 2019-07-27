UK's Just Eat in talks with Takeaway.com about 9 billion pound merger

(Reuters) - Britain’s Just Eat (JE.L) is in talks with food delivery company Takeaway.com NV (TKWY.AS) about a 9 billion pound ($11 billion) merger, Sky news reported on Saturday.

South African internet giant Naspers Ltd, (NPNJn.J) which owns Delivery Hero and Uber Technologies was also interested in a deal with Just Eat, Sky news said, adding that the deal with Takeaway.com is expected to be announced on Monday.

Just Eat and Takeaway.com did not immediately respond to requests for comment.