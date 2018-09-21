Takeda lung cancer drug gets European panel nod

(Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co’s lung cancer drug received the recommendation of a European Union panel on Friday, more than a year after it won regulatory approval to be sold in the United States.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's logo is seen at its new headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, recommended granting Japan-based Takeda’s Alunbrig, or brigatinib, a marketing authorization.

The panel’s recommendations are generally followed by European regulators.

Alunbrig was approved last year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a second-line treatment for patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive (ALK+) metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, who have progressed on or are intolerant to Pfizer drug crizotinib, the standard initial treatment for the disease.