Japan's Takeda plans to sell consumer health unit for around $3.7 billion: Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's logo is seen at its new headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T) plans to sell its consumer health unit for around 400 billion yen ($3.72 billion), Nikkei Business reported.

Possible buyers of the unit include Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. (4581.T) and large investment funds, Nikkei reported. A Takeda spokeswoman said the company does not comment on rumours.

Following its acquisition of Shire Plc in 2019 for $59 billion, Takeda has pledged to dispose of $10 billion worth of non-core assets to pare down debt.

