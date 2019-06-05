Health News
June 5, 2019 / 9:11 PM / a few seconds ago

Takeda scraps late-stage amyloidosis study

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's logo is seen at its new headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

(Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Wednesday it would discontinue a late-stage study testing its experimental treatment for amyloidosis, as it did not meet the first of two main goals.

Amyloidosis is a rare disease caused by an abnormal build up of a substance called amyloid in organs.

Treatment with Takeda’s Ninlaro, in combination with dexamethasone, did not show a significant improvement in patients’ overall hematologic response compared to standard of care regimens, the company said.

U.S.-listed shares of Takeda were down about 2% at $16.5 in after-hours trading.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

