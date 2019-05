FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG said on Wednesday it agreed to acquire Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd’s dry eye drug Xiidra for an upfront payment of $3.4 billion to expand its portfolio of eye care medicines.

The deal includes potential milestone payments of up to $1.9 billion and is expected to close in the second half of 2019.